Contrasting Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) & Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 32.92% 15.73% 1.49% Orange County Bancorp 21.11% 18.44% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 4 3 0 2.43 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hancock Whitney and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus target price of $45.56, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Orange County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Orange County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.43 billion 2.59 $524.09 million $6.03 7.16 Orange County Bancorp $96.22 million 2.30 $24.36 million $3.96 9.90

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hancock Whitney pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orange County Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hancock Whitney is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Orange County Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance. The company provides investment services, which includes stocks, bonds, mutual funds, fee-based managed accounts, exchange treaded funds, and units investment trusts; annuities including fixed, indexed, and variable annuities; and insurances, such as term, life, disability, and single-premier wealth transfer insurance. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, healthcare banking, government finance, and international banking including foreign exchange, and import and export services; and treasury management services, which includes ACH, wire transfer, and bill pay manager, as well as electronic and cash check deposits. Further, the company provides retirement and custodian accounts, merchant services, payment and virtual card solutions, corporate underwriting services, and private and institutional asset management services including retirement plan and institutional services, and corporate trust. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates full-service branches in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York, as well as loan production office. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

