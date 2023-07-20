Contrasting Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) & Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) and Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Universal Insurance and Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Universal Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.51%. Given Universal Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros.

This table compares Universal Insurance and Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $1.22 billion 0.38 -$22.26 million ($0.51) -30.06 Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance -1.25% -2.69% -0.30% Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros

(Get Free Report)

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services. It distributes its products through telephone and Internet sales channels. The company was formerly known as Bankinter Aseguradora Directa, S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros and changed its name to Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros on January 26, 1995. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Tres Cantos, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.