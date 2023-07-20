Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Conyers Park III Acquisition Trading Up 60.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAAW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,963. Conyers Park III Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conyers Park III Acquisition stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 312,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

