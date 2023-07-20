Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.18

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 100149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $382.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,918 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth $4,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth $2,296,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth $2,779,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

