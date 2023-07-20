CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 300,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CorVel stock traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.63. CorVel has a twelve month low of $135.81 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,906,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $114,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,300 shares of company stock worth $837,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CorVel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CorVel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in CorVel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

