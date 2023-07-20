Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Up 13.9% in June

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,400 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 401,500 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 4,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,018.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,422,701.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,422 shares of company stock valued at $326,826. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COSM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 1,893,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Cosmos Health has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 63.19%.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

