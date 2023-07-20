Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $12.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.77.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

Coty stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.