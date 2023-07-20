Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.45

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.45 and last traded at C$9.28, with a volume of 93793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.31.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.83.
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.
