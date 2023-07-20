Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,875 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinia Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 411,110 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 546.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 365,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 308,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,684,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,984,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TDVG stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $33.87.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

