Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

