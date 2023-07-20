Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $291.96 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.82 and its 200-day moving average is $276.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

