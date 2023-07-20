Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

