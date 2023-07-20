Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Up 6%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.60 and last traded at $98.24. Approximately 297,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 519,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

