Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.49.
In related news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 587,714 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,617,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $47,337.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,648,404.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 587,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,026,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,617,801. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 750,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,981 over the last 90 days. 45.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
