Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Up 8.4% in June

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRGY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 304,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,438. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.42. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $18.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.81. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 65.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $590.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

CRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $456,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $66,138 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Further Reading

