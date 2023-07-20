Crestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,259 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $737.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

