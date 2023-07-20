Crestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $101.83 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.