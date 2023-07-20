Crestone Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,124 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,686,000 after buying an additional 324,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,343,000 after acquiring an additional 121,147 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 106,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.97 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

