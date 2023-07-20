Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 14,578 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Freshworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Freshworks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Trading Up 2.4 %

FRSH opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $64,578.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,545 over the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

