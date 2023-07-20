Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 4,112 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $14,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

