CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.87

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.87 and last traded at $57.83, with a volume of 772823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.
CRH Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
