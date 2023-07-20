CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.87

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.87 and last traded at $57.83, with a volume of 772823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

About CRH

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in CRH by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,950,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CRH by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,054,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CRH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 21.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,090,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,505,000 after purchasing an additional 372,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $98,581,000. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.