Critical Survey: Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) versus KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of KVH Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KVH Industries and Global Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

KVH Industries presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.23%. Given KVH Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Global Technologies.

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries 19.62% 1.18% 0.94% Global Technologies N/A N/A -385.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KVH Industries and Global Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $138.88 million 1.25 $24.10 million $1.53 5.81 Global Technologies $120,000.00 24.15 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

KVH Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Global Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KVH Industries

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

About Global Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. In addition, the company provides engineering services in the hydrogen industry. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.