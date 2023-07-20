Critical Survey: Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) versus COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX)

COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Free Report) and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

COMTEX News Network has a beta of -8.16, indicating that its share price is 916% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares COMTEX News Network and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A Tencent 33.01% 11.59% 6.06%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tencent $82.41 billion 4.96 $27.97 billion $2.79 15.30

This table compares COMTEX News Network and Tencent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than COMTEX News Network.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for COMTEX News Network and Tencent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMTEX News Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Tencent 0 2 1 0 2.33

Tencent has a consensus target price of $212.50, suggesting a potential upside of 397.66%. Given Tencent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tencent is more favorable than COMTEX News Network.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tencent shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of COMTEX News Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tencent beats COMTEX News Network on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMTEX News Network

Comtex News Network, Inc. provides electronic real-time news, and content and proprietary market products in the United States. The company receives, enhances, combines, and filters news and content received from national and international news bureaus, agencies, and publications. Its products comprise CustomWires, the real-time and subject-specific newswires, such as finance, business, foreign exchange, and public companies, as well as real-time trading data in the global stock markets, commodities and futures prices, SEC filing information, personal investment news, economic indicator data, international trade policies, business news, IRS bulletins, and actions from the global financial institutions; and Comtex Top News that include editorial news summaries in 29 categories. The company also provides feed products and custom solutions; and SmarTrend products for managing investments. Comtex News Network, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc. Its enterprise business comprises marketing solutions, which offers digital tools including user insight, creative management, placement strategy, digital assets management, etc.; and cloud services, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security and other technologies for financial services, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy, and radio & television application. In addition, the company operates innovation business, which includes artificial intelligences; and discover and develops enterprise and next-generation technologies for food production, energy, and water management application. Tencent Holdings Limited was formerly known as Tencent (BVI) Limited and changed its name to Tencent Holding Limited in February 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

