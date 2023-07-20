CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.72 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.
CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.98. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79.
Insider Transactions at CrossFirst Bankshares
In related news, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,909.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CAO Michael John Daley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Kuykendall bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at $552,909.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on CFB shares. TheStreet lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
About CrossFirst Bankshares
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.
