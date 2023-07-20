Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Down 5.6 %

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,767. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

