Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.83), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.58 EPS.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average is $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $107.62 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $54,987,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 744,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,047,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 391.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after buying an additional 343,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

