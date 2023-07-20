Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $118.69 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $322.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.56.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

