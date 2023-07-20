Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

