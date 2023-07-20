Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 19,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

MDT opened at $86.12 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.