Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Update

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CULL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.06. Cullman Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cullman Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cullman Bancorp by 41.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

