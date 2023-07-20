CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

