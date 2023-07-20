CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 629,000 shares. Approximately 39.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CXApp Price Performance

Shares of CXApp stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 713,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. CXApp has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

