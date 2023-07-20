Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.72. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 319,787 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

