D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $644,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,754,403.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $432,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total transaction of $439,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $447,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $441,900.00.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $213.60. The stock had a trading volume of 469,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,012. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

