Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 19,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 7,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $244.01. The stock had a trading volume of 437,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,582. The company has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

