Dantai Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,100 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.2% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

