Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 951,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

NYSE DQ traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 534,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,134. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($1.43). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $709.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Several research firms have weighed in on DQ. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

