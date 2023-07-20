Davis R M Inc. Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $598,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

McKesson stock opened at $410.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $322.82 and a 1-year high of $429.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.88.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

