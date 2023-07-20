Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $436.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,553. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.47 and a 200 day moving average of $399.87. The company has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $308.61 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

