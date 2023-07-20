Del Sette Capital Management LLC Buys 13,688 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 260.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,937 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 1.6% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SEA by 1,304.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 95.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SEA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

SEA Stock Performance

SEA stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. 540,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,845. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.65. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

