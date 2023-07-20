Del Sette Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,497,170. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $318.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $796.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.50.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,672 shares of company stock worth $9,529,576. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.96.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

