Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $53.58. 549,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,713. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.