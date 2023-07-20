Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DENN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.42.

DENN stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.70. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.47 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 69.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

