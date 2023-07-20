Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $64.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.17.

State Street Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $69.38 on Monday. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 68.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

