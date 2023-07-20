DeXe Price Tops $2.31 (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $84.21 million and $1.07 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00007691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,815.81162296 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.29648135 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,060,237.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

