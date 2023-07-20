D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 177.00 and last traded at 177.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at 186.55.

D’Ieteren Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is 188.32.

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Microlino, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

