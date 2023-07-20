Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 322,600 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Ally stock remained flat at $4.11 on Thursday. 5,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.