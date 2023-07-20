Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Trading 2% Higher

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.59 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 30,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 93,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of £7.66 million, a P/E ratio of 679.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.55.

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

