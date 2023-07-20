Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 6,611,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,352,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.