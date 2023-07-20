Dillon & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,819 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 979,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.65. 2,500,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,258. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.