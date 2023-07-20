Dillon & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,819 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 979,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.48.
Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.65. 2,500,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,258. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
